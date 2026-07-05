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regular-article-logo Sunday, 05 July 2026

Adani Group to set up 2,000-bed hospital in New Town with 1,000 free beds: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

No further details on the proposed investment, project cost or timeline for the medical facility were disclosed

PTI Published 05.07.26, 09:59 AM
Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari. PTI picture

Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has said the Adani Group would set up a 2,000-bed hospital in the New Town area near Kolkata, with 1,000 beds to be reserved for free treatment of poor patients.

Adhikari made the announcement on Saturday while outlining the initiatives undertaken by his government in the state over the past two months, during an interaction with members of the civil society in his Bhabanipur assembly constituency.

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"The Adani Group has given a written commitment to build a 2,000-bed modern hospital in New Town. Of these, 1,000 beds will be for the poor and another 1,000 will be used for commercial operation," he said.

The interaction, organised by the Alipore Citizens' Association, was attended by members of the civil society and several business representatives.

No further details on the proposed investment, project cost or timeline for the medical facility were disclosed.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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