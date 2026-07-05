South Point school eyes shift to new campus off EM Bypass from 2027 academic session

South Point school is aiming to shift to its new campus off EM Bypass from the next academic session, whose construction is now stalled due to the state government’s safety audits, a school official said at the annual prize distribution ceremony on

Saturday.

In her address, the principal of South Point School, Dalbir Kaur Chadda, said they looked forward to the government’s support.

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In the audience was an old boy, now MLA from Behala West and the minister of state (independent charge) for sports, youth affairs, and consumer affairs, Indranil Khan.

“I also take this opportunity to brief all present about the status of our ambitious project, the Priyamvada Birla campus of South Point at Mukundapur, where the present schools are proposed to be shifted. Despite our best efforts, the project had to be halted multiple times. The first being Covid... and the stoppage of work due to the state government’s decision to conduct safety audits on construction projects. Despite all odds, the project is now at its finishing stages, and we are trying our level best to shift to the new campus during the academic session 2027-28,” said Chadda.

“We look forward to the present state government’s active support in bringing the aspiration of thousands of students and their families to fruition,” she added.

South Point High School principal Jaidev Ghosh later told Metro that the move would take place in phases. “The building is almost ready. Only the interior work remains,” he said.

The state government has suspended the construction of all residential buildings of six storeys and above and all commercial buildings till July 31 to facilitate safety audits. Schools and hospitals will be given priority, a Kolkata Municipal Corporation official said.

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya sent a message extending his support to the project, which was read out at the programme.

“I also want to express my full support for the Priyamvada Birla campus project. This is an important step for the future of South Point. A better campus will give students more space, better facilities, and a stronger learning environment. I am aware that the institution has faced various odds in the recent past, which have delayed the project. I will be glad to extend whatever support I can so that this dream becomes a reality at the earliest,” he wrote.

“There had been irregularities in some, and we can’t compromise public safety. After the audit is over, work will resume at double engine speed. Infrastructural development, schools, colleges, and hospitals will not have to pay cut money, and infrastructure will come up at a much reduced cost,” Khan later said.