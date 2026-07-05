Mbappe penalty fires France past Paraguay and seals World Cup 2026 last-eight berth

France on Sunday became the second team to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter finals as Didier Deschamps' men edged past Paraguay 1-0 courtesy of a 70th minute Kylian Mbappe penalty.

The match was far from France’s usual fluid style of play, as Paraguay came to the game with a definite plan of being physically dominant at every opportunity. What ensued was a game full of chaos, fouls and stop-starts.

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The early stages of the match saw Paraguay's resistance frequently challenged, with France holding the majority of possession and dictating the tempo from the midfield. Yet, clear scoring chances remained limited before the halftime interval, despite persistent pressure and several corner opportunities.

The second half continued in a similar manner until a pivotal moment occurred from the penalty spot.

In the 70th minute, VAR intervened to rule that Diego Gomez had fouled Desire Doue within the penalty area. Mbappe converted the penalty by expertly sending the goalkeeper in the opposite direction, achieving his seventh goal of the tournament and tying him with Lionel Messi at the top of the scoring charts.

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The two-time champions controlled a significant portion of the match but faced continuous frustration due to Paraguay's organized low block and the exceptional display by goalkeeper Orlando Gill, who made several vital saves to keep his team in contention.

The hosts limited Les Bleus to attempts from distance and effectively obstructed passing lanes for extended periods, leading to mounting frustration within the French attack.

However, the lack of attacking intent from Paraguay meant France comfortably held on to their lead and stormed into the quarter-finals where they will face in-form Morocco. With Kylian Mbappe’s scoring streak, last edition’s finalists look set for another deep run in the tournament.