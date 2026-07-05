Piracy leash on Telegram as Centre seeks action against film and OTT content leaks

The Centre has issued a fresh notice to messaging app Telegram, directing it to take immediate measures against the widespread dissemination of pirated films, OTT content and other audio-visual material through its platform, sources said on Saturday.

In its notice, the information and broadcasting ministry sought a report from Telegram within 15 days on the steps taken to prevent, detect and remove pirated content from the platform.

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The notice came a few days after the electronics and IT ministry served notices to Telegram and Signal on their existing username feature.

Recently, Telegram was temporarily blocked in India for a week ahead of the June 21 NEET-UG 2026 retest following concerns raised by the National Testing Agency over paper leaks.

Sources said the government, while serving the fresh notice over the dissemination of pirated content, stressed that the action was aimed at protecting the country’s creator economy, film industry, broadcasters, OTT platforms, producers and distributors.

It has been learnt that Telegram has been asked to strengthen systems for the detection, reporting, disabling access to and removal of pirated films and infringing audio-visual content.

It has been directed to act against repeat infringers, including channels, groups, bots, accounts, administrators and associated entities.

The ministry has sought details of Telegram’s grievance redress system for producers, OTT platforms and law-enforcement agencies.

The communication signals a clear shift from piecemeal takedown to platform accountability, the government officials underlined, citing the earlier action against over 3,000 Telegram channels carrying pirated content.

Sources said Telegram had been asked to show due diligence under the IT Act. It has also been made clear that the messaging app could not merely wait for the government to identify each piracy channel one by one.