Delhi Gymkhana Club members, staff move HC against Centre's show-cause notice for eviction

Delhi Gymkhana Club members and staff have moved the Delhi High Court against the Centre's show-cause notice for eviction from its premises on Safdarjung Road.

The applications, which seek a stay on the operation of the show-cause notice, have been listed for hearing before Justice Avneesh Jhingan on July 6.

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The pleas by Vijay Khurana and Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd Staff Welfare Association form part of their pending lawsuit following the Land and Development Office’s (L&DO) May 22 order asking the colonial-era club to return its land by June 5 on grounds of "strengthening and securing defence infrastructure".

On June 29, the L&DO under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry issued a show-cause notice to the club, asking it to explain why an eviction order should not be passed against it under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971.

The notice, issued by Estate Officer Bipin Kumar Singh on June 29, has directed the club and all persons concerned occupying the premises to submit their response by July 7 and appear for a personal hearing on the same day at 2.30 pm.

The move came more than a month after the Centre told the Delhi High Court on May 26 that it would not take forceful possession of the 27.3-acre premises by June 5, which is required for “strengthening and securing defence infrastructure”.

Vijay Khurana, a Gymkhana Club member, has said in his lawsuit that the "vague and generalised reasons" of defence infrastructure and security given by the Centre were just a "sham".

The move, he claimed, was an "attempt to effect forced eviction" instead of following the due process of law.

Khurana’s lawsuit is stated to be supported by more than 500 members of the club.