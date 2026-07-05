Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendrapur shuts Class XI-XII hostels after student death

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendrapur, has decided to shut its hostels for Classes XI and XII from Sunday, a notice issued by the school on Saturday said.

Classes will remain suspended until further notice.

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The school had earlier announced the closure of hostels for Classes V to X on July 2 following the death of a Class XII student and his father’s demand for a police probe into alleged negligence.

Diptangshu Mahata died on June 30. According to a complaint lodged by his father, Manaranjan, the boy drank hot tea directly from a flask and died a few hours later.

“All guardians of students of Classes XI to XII are hereby informed that owing to unavoidable circumstances, all Bhavanas will remain closed with effect from Sunday, 5 July 2026, until further notice. Consequently, all classes for the time being will remain suspended until further notice,” the notice said.

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It added that the date of students’ return to the hostels would be announced later, with advance notice to help guardians make travel arrangements.

Headmaster Swami Ishteshananda is at Belur Math, sources said.

Sources in the school said XI-XII did not have classes on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Narendrapur police are investigating allegations of negligence in Diptangshu’s death.

“I lost my son, but I don’t want any other child or parent to face the same consequences. Those who were negligent should be punished,” Manaranjan told Metro.

“My son had been a student of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendrapur, since Class V. He was a good student and ranked well in class,” he said.