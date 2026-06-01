Abhishek Banerjee likely to skip CID appearance due to 'health-related issues'

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee was unlikely to appear before the West Bengal CID on Monday owing to health-related issues, sources said.

The Diamond Harbour MP was summoned by the investigation agency in connection with a probe into the alleged use of forged signatures of party legislators in a communication submitted to the Assembly Secretariat, they said.

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The Trinamool Congress national general secretary was attacked when he visited the house of an alleged post-poll violence victim at Sonarpur town in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday. He received treatment at two private hospitals that evening amid high drama with party supremo Mamata Banerjee present.

Abhishek Banerjee cited health-related issues for not appearing before the CID officials on Monday as per the state investigating agency's summons, the sources said, adding he was undergoing treatment at home.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya, reacting to the TMC leader's reported illness, wished him an early recovery.

"Wish him recovery and that he be in the field," Bhattacharya told reporters.

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department on Saturday served notice to Abhishek Banerjee, asking him to appear before it at its headquarters in Bhabani Bhaban in connection with a probe into the alleged use of forged signatures of party legislators in a communication submitted to the Assembly Secretariat endorsing Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition.

The notice was served to Abhishek Banerjee personally at his Kalighat Road residence.