Blend of fun and life skills: Lessons in self-reliance for kids with visual impairment

A summer camp and leadership programme for children with visual impairment offered more than recreation and group activities. It also served as an exercise in independent living, with participants spending a night away from their parents and caregivers.

Thirty children aged between 12 and 17 took part in the two-day leadership programme on inclusion and empowerment held on Friday and Saturday.

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A key component of the emerging leadership programme was to observe how the children managed and conducted themselves away from their parents and familiar home environment. Many parents were understandably overprotective, and we had several long discussions with them to explain the importance of gradually allowing their children greater independence, said Biswajit Ghosh, director of academic affairs at the Ek Kadam Aur Foundation.

The two-day programme was organised by Ek Kadam Aur Foundation, in collaboration with the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities (Divyangjan) (NILD).

At times, parents have to be reminded of the hard reality that they won’t be there for their children forever, said Ghosh.

“Developing daily living skills is important. Often, parents would feed them, help them use the washroom, but these are things they need to do independently. Also, such programmes test their social skills and how well they can mingle with each other,” added Ghosh.

The students stayed in hostels. Children came from as far as Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24-Parganas. Independent living prepares them better for social inclusion.

The programme featured a range of activities, including cultural performances, quizzes, yoga sessions and workshops on the use of assistive digital technologies designed for persons with visual impairment.

“Technology can play a transformative role in improving the educational experience of visually impaired children. With the right tools and training, they can independently

use mobile phones and other digital devices for communication, learning and everyday tasks,” an organiser said.

A cricket match organised during the camp was not only a source of fun and excitement but also an exercise in team work, coordination and mutual support among the participants, organisers said.

Summer camps are common at this time of the year, but there are very few for children or individuals with special needs, sources said.

“The programme created a powerful platform where children could showcase their confidence, creativity, and leadership potential,” an organiser said.

Many of the children have unusual talents which often remain hidden or unexplored, said Ghosh.

“One individual performed a dance which is not so common. People are more used to seeing them sing, but they have other talents too,” said Ghosh.