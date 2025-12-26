Abcos Food Plaza brings back festive turkey feast to New Town winter menu

The holiday season doesn’t quite feel festive without turkey, does it? So Abcos Food Plaza in IB Block has laid out a hearty winter spread, with the majestic bird taking centre stage.

“There is always assured demand for turkey during the Christmas-New Year period,” says manager Samiran Mitra. “Those who love it wait for this time of the year. But demand drops immediately afterwards, so we have kept this festival till January 1. We’ve been hosting turkey festivals for about five years now, and demand has been steadily on the rise. In fact, overall demand for the bird in the city is growing — this year we struggled to procure turkey initially, as there was a shortage to begin with.”

The spread at Abcos includes roasted turkey in brown sauce, turkey soup, a choice of garlic bread or yellow rice, roasted potatoes, fresh fruits, cranberry sauce, and chocolate brownie with ice cream for dessert.

The turkey on the platter is roasted, de-boned and pairs well with the homemade cranberry sauce, prepared with imported cranberries and orange juice. “And the brown sauce is essentially the stock obtained after roasting the turkey,” explains chef Amit Das.

Chef Ajay Hazra adds that fruits such as mosambi, pomegranate and apple complement the meal, and so are served along with vegetables like mashed potatoes, carrots and beans.

Priced at Rs 1,574, the portion is generous enough to be shared by two or even three people. “New Year is a time for large gatherings, and turkey is a celebratory feast,” says Mitra, adding that although the spread is elaborate, it can be easily parcelled and delivered to those hosting parties at home.

He concedes, however, that many diners have never tasted turkey. “While some people love experimenting, others are hesitant to commit to an entire meal centred around a meat they’re unsure about. For them, we are offering an a la carte turkey soup at Rs 158. It’s a light, creamy, warming soup — perfect for winter,” Mitra says. “And it’s a great stepping stone. Once they try the soup, they love it and then move on to the full meal.”