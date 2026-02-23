18-year-old arrested after he allegedly pulled and 'molested' woman inside moving car

A young woman was allegedly pulled into a car by an acquaintance, molested and thrown out of the vehicle at Behala Chowrasta on Saturday evening, police said.

The 18-year-old, who is a Class XII board examinee this year, has been arrested for the alleged molestation and assault, the police said.

Police said officers of the Diamond Harbour traffic guard spotted a woman being allegedly assaulted in a moving car and being kicked out at Behala Chowrasta around 8pm on Saturday.

“The car was intercepted at the crossing of Diamond Harbour Road and Banamali Naskar Road, and the occupants of the car, along with the vehicle, were taken to Behala police station,” said an officer of Kolkata Police’s south-west division.

The woman who was allegedly thrown out of the car also reached the police station with her father and lodged a complaint that she was first forced into the hired car by her friend. She was then assaulted inside the car by the same person before being kicked out of the vehicle, said the officer.

Based on her complaint, police have started a case of outrage of modesty of a woman and arrested the 18-year-old student.

The hired car in which the alleged incident happened was impounded, police said.

Last week, a similar incident was reported in Kasba, where a young woman had boarded a car as she knew two of the men inside. But inside the car, she was allegedly molested by the men before being dropped off near Anandapur.

Three people were arrested in connection with the

case.