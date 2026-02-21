18 warehouse workers identified by DNA, 27 men reported missing in Anandapur blaze

At least 18 men, among the employees reported missing after a devastating fire engulfed two warehouses near Anandapur on the morning of January 26, were identified on Thursday through DNA profiling.

In all, 27 people who had been trapped inside the warehouses failed to return home after the blaze and were reported missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

DNA samples of family members of each of the missing persons were collected and sent to a forensic laboratory for matching with samples obtained from body parts recovered by police.

The police said DNA profiling has been completed for 18 of the victims. The process for the remaining samples is under way, an officer said.

“Of the 18 people whose DNA matched and whose identities have been confirmed, 16 were from East Midnapore district, one was from Baruipur and one from West Midnapore,” said a senior officer of the Baruipur police district.

The formal procedure for issuing death certificates to the families of the identified deceased has been initiated.

Sources said the remains of the identified victims would be handed over to their families only after they obtain court orders.

The fire broke out at two warehouses near Anandapur, off EM Bypass, in the early hours of January 26. At least 27 employees who were inside the buildings died after being unable to escape the flames.

The owner of one of the warehouses, a decorator company’s godown, Gadadhar Das, was arrested. Later, two officials of Wow! Momo, which occupied the other warehouse, were also arrested. Three employees of Wow! Momo were among those killed.

Fire and emergency services officials had said after the incident that neither warehouse had a fire safety certificate.