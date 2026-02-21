AI-driven oncology in New Town, Narayana to open phase one of hospital by 2028

The first phase of Narayana Health’s 1,100-bed hospital in New Town will be operational by the end of 2028. It will focus on oncology, preventive healthcare, cardiac and neurosciences.

“The construction has already started, and the first phase of the hospital will be commissioned in 30 months from now,” Emmanuel Rupert, managing director and group CEO of Narayana Health, told Metro on Friday.

The first phase will have 378 beds, said Rupert.

Devi Shetty’s Narayana Health is building a 1,100-bed quaternary care hospital in New Town at an estimated project cost of ₹1,000 crore. The hospital is among several upcoming major healthcare projects in New Town.

“For oncology, all facilities will be available, including linear accelerator machines,” said Rupert, who was in the city on Friday for the inauguration of the new OPD block at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Barasat.

He said preventive healthcare, including preventive oncology, would be introduced.

“We have the facility, Narayana Argaya, in our Bangalore facility. AI-enabled CT scans will be used to detect diseases in the initial stages. Also, multiple blood investigations and mammography would be part of the preventive healthcare,” said Rupert.

The cost of preventive healthcare would be included in the insurance scheme launched by the Narayana Health group last year, he said.

He said more than one lakh policies have been sold in Bengal since the launch of Aditi, the insurance scheme. The insurance was launched first in Mysore in July 2024. In Calcutta, the soft launch took place in May 2025.

“In the first phase of the project, around ₹450 crore will be spent,” said R. Venkatesh, group COO of Narayana Health. “We are also planning to have 1,000 daily footfall in the OPD after the first phase is commissioned,” he said.

Last year, chief minister Mamata Banerjee laid the foundation stone for the project.

Devi Shetty, founder chairman of Narayana Health, had told the programme: “One year ago, I had requested the chief minister to give land for a multi-speciality hospital. I had expected to hear from her after a year. However, the state government got back to us within three months. In six months, we had all the documents required.”

He said in Bengal, the clearances were given much faster compared to some other states.

The group had secured the necessary clearances in three months in Bengal, while in some other states, it takes several months, he had said.