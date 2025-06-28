MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 28 June 2025

Kolkata Police form 5-member SIT to probe into law college student 'gang rape'

The five-member SIT would be led by an assistant commissioner rank officer, an officer said

PTI Published 28.06.25, 06:09 PM
The premises of the South Calcutta Law College where a student was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute, in Kolkata, Friday, June 27, 2025.

The premises of the South Calcutta Law College where a student was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute, in Kolkata, Friday, June 27, 2025. PTI

The Kolkata Police on Saturday formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the alleged gang rape of a student by her seniors inside a law college in the city, an officer said.

The five-member SIT would be led by an assistant commissioner rank officer, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"An SIT has been formed to probe into the alleged crime. It will start its investigation immediately," the officer said.

Also Read

A 24-year-old student of the South Calcutta Law College was allegedly raped by three persons, including an alumnus of the institution, in the guard's room on June 25.

Following her complaint, the police arrested prime accused Manojit Mishra, Promit Mukherjee and Zaid Ahmed.

The guard of the college was also arrested on Saturday morning.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Kolkata Police Probe Law College Student
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

EC begins special voter list revision in Bihar, reiterates only Indian citizens can vote

The poll authority is carrying out an intensive review of electoral rolls this year in six states beginning with Bihar to weed out foreign illegal migrants by checking their place of birth
Quote left Quote right

You are farthest from India but closest to Indians' heart, your journey is start of new era

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT