Pakistan issues permission to Biman Bangladesh to start direct flights between Dhaka, Karachi

Pakistan's aviation authorities have issued permission to the Bangladesh national airline, Biman Airways, to start direct operations on the route of Dhaka-Karachi.

According to a report on Friday in the Jang Newspaper, permission has been given on a test basis for a period that will last until March 30.

The report, quoting civil aviation authority sources, said that details of flight schedules and operations will be finalised by next week, and Biman will operate its flights under Pakistan Civil Aviation rules.

Pakistan and Bangladesh governments have been discussing the possibility of resuming direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi since last year, after relations between both countries warmed up again since the ouster of former Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina Wajid, in August 2024, following a student-led uprising in August 2024.

Just a few days back the Bangladesh Ambassador in Pakistan, MD Hussain Khan, had confirmed both countries were close to signing a deal on allowing direct flights, which would boost trade, business, cultural ties and also increase people-to-people contacts.

Islamabad has attempted to forge closer ties with Dhaka in recent months after the two South Asian nations began sea trade in late 2024, which were followed by efforts to expand government-to-government commerce.

In February 2025, a cargo vessel sailed directly from Pakistan to Bangladesh for the first time in decades and successfully unloaded containers, port officials said.

The two countries signed six agreements last August, covering areas such as visa exemptions for diplomatic and official passport holders, trade cooperation, media collaboration and cultural exchanges, officials said.

Islamabad also allowed Britain’s Norse Atlantic to operate flights to the South Asian country, the Pakistani defense minister announced late Thursday. The airline will operate direct flights from London, Manchester and Birmingham to the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

“The increase in operations of international airlines to Pakistan will promote a competitive environment leading to world class service and balance in fares,” Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said on X.