Kolkata law student gangrape case: Accused have TMC links, Mamata should apologise, resign, says BJP

The BJP on Saturday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should apologise and offer to resign over the gang-rape of a girl student of a law college in Kolkata, alleging all the accused are linked to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"It is in a way state-sponsored brutality and a heinous crime motivated by politics," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said while reading out parts of the victim's statement narrating the details of the crime and threats to her and her family made by the accused.

He said BJP president J P Nadda has formed a four-member committee which will visit the state to investigate the matter and present its findings. Biplab Kumar Deb and Manan Kumar Mishra, both MPs, and Satyapal Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi, both former parliamentarians, are its members.

Patra told reporters that the entire country is in sorrow and shock over the happenings in West Bengal while noting that a number of gruesome crimes against women have occurred there in recent times.

People expected more sensitivity for women in a state with a woman chief minister, but there is so much insensitivity instead, he said.

She should apologise and offer to resign, Patra demanded.

The main accused, Monojit Mishra, once held a position in the student union of the Trinamool Congress while other accused are also union members, he said, rejecting the state's ruling party's claim of having no association with them.

Patra said what happened in the guard room of the college was right out of a horror movie having demons inflicting atrocities on women.

"These TMC goons behaved in a similar manner with the victim, a 24-year-old and first-year student, who was allegedly assaulted for turning down the marriage proposal of the main accused." Patra showed Mishra's pictures with several TMC leaders to make the point about his association with the state's ruling party.

The BJP spokesperson accused CM Banerjee, who also holds the home portfolio, of taking such gruesome crimes against women "lightly".

TMC MP Kalyana Banerjee has stated that police cannot do much to prevent such crimes if a classmate rapes another student or if it happens inside a college, Patra said and alleging that the ruling party leaders have often made callous comments on similar incidents in past.

"What kind of mindset is that? It appears that the Mamata Banerjee government has no accountability," the BJP leader said.

The 24-year-old survivor had gone to the college on June 25 to fill out a form for a test and was forced to stay back in the union room even after it was completed.

It is alleged that the alumnus, who is also a criminal lawyer and a contractual non-teaching staff of the college, actually raped her after she turned down his marriage proposal, while two senior students stood guard and made a video recording of the act on their mobile phones.

The torture, the victim alleged, started around 7.30 pm and went on till well past 10.30 pm on June 25. All three accused were arrested the next day.

Social media profiles of the prime accused claim that he is a former president of the college's Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad unit and organisational secretary of the south Kolkata wing of the TMC's student body. Photographs available in the public domain also showed him with several leaders of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

The TMC, however, has denied having any connection with the accused now and sought "severe punishment" if they are found guilty.

The crime at the law college brought back the horrific memories of the rape and murder of an intern inside Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August last year which created a major political dust-up across the state.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.