Homemaker in mid-thirties hit with sharp weapon by an unidentified goon on field

A homemaker in her mid-thirties was attacked with a sharp weapon by an unidentified goon while she was working in an agricultural field in Malda on Friday morning.

Chandana Mandal, a resident of Ganganarayanpur village, alleged that the attacker was hiding in a bush in the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While I was busy working, he first hit me suddenly with the butt of a sharp weapon and tried to snatch my earrings. As I tried to prevent him, he hacked at my head. I fell on the ground while he ran away,” Chandana said.

She raised an alert, and some others working nearby rushed to help. She was taken to the Malda Medical College & Hospital, where she is still under treatment.

Later, a complaint was filed at the local police station. Police are still searching for the attacker.

Gold recovered

Siliguri Metropolitan Police recovered gold and silver jewelry that was stolen from a house in Panchkelguri on Thursday.

The area is within the Matigara police station limits.

A police source said that soon after the complaint was filed, they initiated a probe and nabbed Bapi Roy, a resident of the locality.

The stolen jewelry was recovered from his possession. The investigation is

in progress.

Narcotics seized

A joint team from Bagdogra police station and the special operations group (SOG) of Siliguri Metropolitan Police intercepted Rabin Sheikh and Md Azizur Rahaman during a raid at NH-27, near Bagdogra, on Thursday.

When the duo were searched, 615 grams of brown sugar (a derivative of heroin), two cell phones, and some cash were recovered from them.

Sheikh and Rahaman are residents of Maheshpur in Malda.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act against them, a police source said.