Himalayan griffon vultures gather near Siliguri raising hopes for ecosystem health

The presence of a large number of Himalayan griffons, a vulture species, at a site for dumping dead animals near Siliguri in recent days has drawn the attention of wildlife conservationists, who view the development as a positive sign of the region’s ecological health.

The conservationists urged the state forest department and local bodies concerned to ensure a steady supply of food and adopt measures to safeguard the survival of the endangered scavenger birds.

Animesh Bose, an environmentalist based in Siliguri, said: “These vultures survive entirely on animal carcasses and play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance by feasting on dead animals. Their presence indicates a healthy ecosystem.”

According to Bose, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), in coordination with the Fulbari 2 panchayat in Jalpaiguri district, had identified the Jatiakali dumping yard over five years ago for the disposal of animal carcasses.

Since then, vultures have been occasionally seen at the site during the winter. But this time, the number is higher. “Now it is essential that both civic and rural bodies ensure the regular availability of food at the site to sustain these birds,” said Bose.

Rahul Hasan, owner of the land used as the dumping yard, said about five bighas were earmarked for the disposal of animal carcasses. “At present, more than 100 Himalayan griffons are at the site,” he said.

Bose said vultures were declared a threatened species largely because of the use of diclofenac, a painkiller used as a veterinary medicine. As traces of the medicine remained in the animal carcass, it affected the vultures as the birds consumed the meat.

Although the drug was banned for veterinary use in 2006, illegal use of the human formulation of diclofenac in cattle by quacks continues to pose a serious threat.

The decline in vulture populations had prompted the state forest department to establish a captive breeding centre for vultures in 2005 at Rajabhatkhawa in the Buxa Tiger Reserve of Alipurduar district.

The centre currently has around 170 vultures, including Himalayan griffon, slender-billed, long-billed and white-backed vultures.

“Himalayan griffons naturally migrate to this region every winter. We have worked for their conservation, captive breeding and release into the wild,” said Soumya Chakraborty, in charge of the centre.

Rafikul Islam, the head of Fulbari 2 panchayat, said the rural body would ensure a regular supply of animal carcasses at the dumping yard.