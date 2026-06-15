'Heritage tag' cry for Malda's historic Ramkeli fair over Shri Chaitanyadeb's association

Voices demanding a heritage tag for the centuries-old Ramkeli fair grew stronger on Sunday as the annual event commenced at Ramkeli, some 10km from Englishbazar, in Malda district.

From common people to representatives of different organisations, many urged the state government to accord heritage status to the historic fair associated with the visit of Vaishnava saint Shri Chaitanyadeb.

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BJP leaders and legislators not only supported the demand but also placed additional proposals aimed at commemorating the saint’s association with the region.

Englishbazar MLA Amlan Bhaduri said he had submitted a written request to the chief minister’s office, urging the government to rename the Sustani crossing at the gateway of Englishbazar as ‘Mahaprabhu Shri Chaitanya Crossing’ in memory of Shri Chaitanyadeb’s visit to Ramkeli in 1515 AD.

“I also urged the chief minister to construct a gateway of Malda which should be named as Shri Chaitanya Prabesh Dwar,” Bhaduri said.

The BJP legislator, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Englishbazar municipality, stressed the religious and historical significance of the site.

“Ramkeli is sacred for the Hindus. Mahaprabhu Shri Chaitanyadeb visited it in 1515. A fair in remembrance of his visit has been organised for hundreds of years. Lakhs of people practising the Vaishnava principles congregate here every year. Ramkeli is also known as Gupta Vrindavan, as it is believed that Mother Sita also visited this place in Treta Yuga. The demand for a heritage tag for this fair does have a ground,”

Bhaduri said.

Business leaders renewed their longstanding demand for recognition of the fair.

“We have been pleading for the heritage tag for the Ramkeli fair for the last two decades. But our demand was ignored by the state government during both the Left Front and Trinamool regimes. Since a nationalist government has been elected this time, we believe that the Ramkeli fair would be accorded the heritage tag,” said Ujjal Saha, president of the Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Teachers, social workers and researchers of Malda’s history and culture also joined the chorus seeking heritage recognition for the fair.

“At Ramkeli, the footprints of Shri Chaitanyadeb are still preserved with great reverence. Scholars, researchers and visitors from various parts of the country and the world never miss Ramkeli when they visit Gauda, Bengal’s former capital. The Ramkeli fair deserves a heritage tag,” said Biswajit Ghosh, a retired manager of a nationalised bank.

The Ramkeli fair begins on the last day of Jaishthya, the second month of the Bengali calendar, and officially continues for four days. However, festivities and associated activities go on for nearly a month.

Minister of state for irrigation and waterways Joyel Murmu, Malda North MP Khagen Murmu, MLAs Amlan Bhaduri and Gopal Chandra Saha, Malda district magistrate Rajanvir Singh Kapur, superintendent of police Anupam Singh and Malda South BJP district president Ajay Ganguly were present at the fair’s inauguration on Sunday.

They garlanded the statue of Shri Chaitanyadeb during the inaugural ceremony.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at Ramkeli, police said.