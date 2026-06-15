Bengal government plans 95km pipeline overhaul to tackle Kalimpong water shortage

The state government is looking to replace water supply pipelines across 95 kilometres in Kalimpong in phases.

Official figures suggest that the scenic tourist town receives around 25 per cent of its daily drinking water requirement during the dry season.

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The status of the town’s drinking water supply was discussed at length during an administrative meeting chaired by Darjeeling MP Raju Bista in Kalimpong on Saturday.

“Of the daily requirement of 6.22 million litres of drinking water, Kalimpong is only getting 1.6 million litres of water,” the BJP MP said.

Kalimpong municipality was established in 1945. Back then, the town had a population of around 4,000.

The present population stands at more than 60,000.

The town primarily draws its water from Neora Khola and the Relli-Thukchuk area. Neora Khola is a glacier-fed river originating in the upper reaches of the Neora Valley National Park in Kalimpong. It is also a tourist attraction, forming waterfalls and streams amid the hilly jungles. The Relli river is a tributary of the Teesta.

Pipes have been laid over a distance of 70 kilometres to draw water from Neora and another 25 kilometres to draw water from the Relli-Thukchuk area.

During the meeting, it was discussed that most of the pipes are old and many valves are leaking, resulting in water leakage.

“We will immediately take up the repair of two pipelines, which will cost around ₹20-25 crore and the same will be provided by MED (municipal engineering department) and urban development ministry,” said Bista.

The state government is also looking to replace all the pipelines from Neora.

“We intend to replace 100 per cent of the pipes from Neora. The state government has sanctioned a sum of ₹31 crore for the first phase. The total project cost would be around ₹150 crore,” said Bista.

A proposal to replace all the pipelines from the Relli-Thukchuk area will also be submitted to the state government.

The Darjeeling MP also said that work under AMRUT 2.0 scheme would also

soon start.

The Centre has sanctioned ₹196.97 crore for Kalimpong. Under this scheme, water will be pumped from Bhali Khola near Teesta to Kalimpong.

“There are around 8,000 to 10,000 households in Kalimpong. Once this project is completed, we would be able to draw enough water to cover 15,000 households,” said Bista.

Under AMRUT 2.0, nine projects, valued at ₹1,503.67 crore have been approved in the Darjeeling district. These projects focus on water supply enhancement, sewerage upgrade and the rejuvenation of water bodies.

Apart from Kalimpong municipality, Darjeeling municipality has been allocated an additional ₹298.6 crore, Mirik municipality ₹209 crore and Kurseong municipality ₹210.8 crore.