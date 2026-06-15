BJP minister Shankar Ghosh announces anonymous grievance cell for Siliguri residents

State tourism minister and the BJP MLA from Siliguri, Shankar Ghosh, announced on Sunday that a special grievance cell would be launched in the town from July to enable residents to lodge complaints without disclosing their identity.

The minister said a dedicated office would be opened on Hill Cart Road, along with a special phone number to facilitate the initiative.

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“If any individual gets cheated or faces harassment, they will be able to file their complaint without disclosing their identity to a special cell that we will make operational from July onward,” said Ghosh.

“Once the complaint gets registered, a number will be provided so that the complainant can monitor the progress,” Ghosh told newspersons after the second edition of his weekly interaction programme with residents at the Young Men’s Association ground near Babupara in Siliguri on Sunday.

The office is slated to remain open every day from 10am to 8pm.

Ghosh had launched the weekly interaction programme a couple of weeks ago to engage with residents and enable quick redressal of grievances. The initiative has received an overwhelming response. More than 150 people attended the first programme, while over 100 residents turned up on Sunday to highlight various issues and alleged instances of harassment.

A source said most complaints raised during the interaction are related to land disputes, encroachment, employment, traffic management and alleged police inaction.

The minister said he would remain occupied for the next few days because of the upcoming state budget session in the Assembly, but assured that such interactions would be held more frequently once the session concluded.

The budget session will begin on June 18, with the full state budget scheduled to be presented on June 22.

All complaints will be segregated and forwarded to the respective departments.

“We have now decided to segregate the complaints received from people. Once we get their grievances, these will be forwarded to the respective departments or authorities so that necessary steps can be taken without delay. After the budget session is over, such interactions will be held more frequently for the convenience of the people,”

Ghosh said.