Hearings debut at new HC circuit bench building 

The Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court entered a new phase in its judicial functioning on Wednesday as the hearings of cases formally commenced at the newly constructed permanent building of the bench in Jalpaiguri.

On Wednesday, the proceedings began in the presence of Justice Sujoy Paul, the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court.

So far, the bench had been operating of out a temporary building on Station Road in Jalpaiguri town.

But from the new permanent building, the Chief Justice presided over the division bench with Justice Partha Sarathi Sen.

Also, Justice Shampa Sarkar and Justice Suvra Ghosh presided in two single benches and heard cases.

According to sources, a total of 192 cases of various categories were listed on the first day, with hearings conducted in several of the initial matters.

Before commencement of the court proceedings, the Chief Justice held a courtesy meeting with members of the bar.

In the afternoon, the Circuit Bench Bar Association accorded a felicitation to the Chief Justice.

“It is yet another historic day. Following the inauguration, judicial proceedings have formally begun in the permanent building of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench. For the first time, a division bench headed by the Chief Justice conducted hearings here. This circuit bench carries the emotions and the outcome of a long-standing movement,” said Kamal Krishna Banerjee, president of the bar association.

On January 17, the permanent building was inaugurated in the presence of the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, central law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with judges of the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court.

While interacting with lawyers, Chief Justice Paul said that from Wednesday, the hearing process began in the new building and elaborated on how it was more than just a brick-and-mortar structure.

“This is not merely a structure made of bricks, sand, cement and iron. It represents a space built on people’s hopes, trust and the pursuit of justice. This work will be accomplished through the cooperation of the bench and the bar,” he said.