MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 22 December 2025

Gross errors in SIR exercise conducted by EC so far in West Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

Bengal CM also asserted that central officers who have been appointed micro observers for SIR hearings have little knowledge of the local language, and are unfit to conduct the verifications

PTI Published 22.12.25, 01:56 PM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during Business and Industry Conclave 2025, in Kolkata, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during Business and Industry Conclave 2025, in Kolkata, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. PTI picture

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the Election Commission, alleging that there were “gross errors” in the SIR exercise conducted so far in the state.

Addressing a meeting of TMC’s booth level agents at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here, Banerjee also alleged that the EC was appointing observers without informing the state govt, and working to foster the BJP's interests.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

“The Election Commission is working only as per the directions of the BJP. There are gross errors in mapping of voters during the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in the state,” she alleged.

The TMC supremo also asserted that central officers who have been appointed micro observers for SIR hearings have little knowledge of the local language, and are unfit to conduct the verifications during the second phase of the ongoing revision exercise.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Mamata Banerjee Election Commission (EC)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India will never open up dairy sector to free trade, Piyush Goyal says after pact with New Zealand

The dairy sector – apart from agriculture – is believed to be a major stumbling block in the conclusion of a similar agreement with the US, Delhi’s largest export partner
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during Business and Industry Conclave 2025, in Kolkata, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

EC working only as per the directions of BJP. Gross errors in SIR exercise in West Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT