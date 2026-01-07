Five injured after accidental firearm discharge inside Siliguri bank

Five people, including a minor, were injured on Tuesday after an accidental firearm discharge inside a Central Bank of India branch in Bidhannagar on the outskirts of Siliguri.

The bank is in the Phansidewa block of the Siliguri subdivision, approximately 30km from the city.

Police and locals said the bank's operations were underway, with customers queuing up for various services. Around 11am, a sudden round of fire went off inside the bank. The on-duty security guard’s firearm reportedly slipped from his hands and fell to the floor, discharging pellets.

“The sudden firing shocked everyone. Five persons, including a minor, were injured as pellets struck them,” said a local.

Bank officials and residents rushed to help the injured — a minor girl, two women and two men. They were taken to the primary health centre in Bidhannagar and later referred to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) for further treatment.

“All five of them sustained pellet injuries in their legs. After receiving first aid, they were referred to NBMCH for further medical care,” said a source at the health centre.

Saumyajit Roy, the subdivisional police officer of Naxalbari, confirmed that the firearm discharged after it accidentally fell to the ground.

“The accidental discharge caused pellet injuries to five people present inside the bank, including a minor. All the injured were referred to NBMCH for necessary treatment. We are investigating the incident,” he said.