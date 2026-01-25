‘Financial loss’ forces closure of tea garden, 921 workers left jobless in Jalpaiguri

The management of Raja tea estate in Jalpaiguri’s Malbazar subdivision announced suspension of work in the garden on Friday evening, citing non-cooperation by a section of workers and paucity of funds.

The decision has left 921 workers jobless.

A source said the manager was seen in his office at the garden till Friday evening.

“Around 8.30 pm, a notice announcing the suspension of work was seen on the garden’s gate. In the notice, the management mentions that continuous financial losses over the past years, coupled with absenteeism and non-cooperation by the workers, have led to the decision,” said a source.

The notice also says the management had informed trade union leaders of the situation.

On January 21, the manager held discussions with leaders of the Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union in Siliguri, where he underscored the financial problems the management has been facing while running the garden.

In response to these claims, the workers alleged that although old tea bushes had been uprooted from a large area of the garden, new tea saplings were not planted to increase production.

“On Saturday, the management was scheduled to pay a fortnight’s wage, but the suspension of work was announced before the payment. We are holding talks with the workers and will take appropriate steps. Also, the state labour department should intervene to expedite the reopening of the garden,” said Pannalal Kawar, a local trade union leader.

Subhagata Gupta, the deputy labour commissioner of Jalpaiguri, said: “We will soon convene a meeting to resolve the issue and to facilitate the reopening of the tea estate.”