Fest on hilly hamlet's draws: Homestays and hornbills take center stage in Thamdara

Hilly hamlet Thamdara, in the Sittong-III panchayat of Darjeeling district, is fast emerging as a paradise for ornithologists and birders alike.

Blessed with clear skies, breathtaking sunrises and sunsets, and hornbills in a tranquil natural setting, the village has witnessed a steady boom in homestay facilities in recent years.

To highlight these attractions, a two-day Eco-Tourism & Cultural Festival will be held at Thamdara from February 28 to March 1. The event is being organised by the Homestay Owners’ Welfare Association of Sittong with support from the tourism department of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

“Our aim is to showcase the natural landscape of Thamdara, promote birdwatching — especially hornbill sightings — and highlight homestay facilities in this scenic hill destination,” said association president Padam Gurung.

Some 55km from Siliguri under the Kurseong subdivision of Darjeeling district, Thamdara has gradually evolved into a sought-after destination for bird enthusiasts, particularly because of hornbills.

Its serene environment, far from the hustle and bustle of more crowded tourist hotspots, adds to its appeal.

The Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network, one of the largest organisation of tourism stakeholders in this region, recently hosted its annual tourism extravaganza, the Bengal Himalayan Carnival, at Jogi Ghat near Thamdara.

Dawa Gyalpo Sherpa, the field director of the GTA’s tourism department, said hornbill sightings throughout the year draw birdwatchers from across the region.

“Sittong has emerged as a major attraction for hornbill watching and homestay tourism. The GTA is promoting sustainable tourism in the hills, as even a single homestay can provide livelihood support to at least three families,” he said.

Sherpa added that tourism stakeholders from across Bengal have been invited to attend the festival to strengthen sustainable tourism initiatives in the region. “We are expecting a steady presence of tourism stakeholders at the event,” he said.