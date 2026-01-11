Enforcement Directorate, Bengal government move Supreme Court over I-PAC raid

The Enforcement Directorate and the Bengal government on Saturday simultaneously approached the Supreme Court over the central agency’s raid on I-PAC and chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s alleged interference, which have electrified the poll-bound state.

In its plea, the ED has accused the Trinamool Congress government and the chief minister of intimidation, harassment and victimisation of its officers who were discharging their statutory duties.

The Bengal government has filed a caveat that says no order should be passed on the ED’s application until the state’s version has been heard.

The ED had on Friday moved Calcutta High Court where its plea was listed for hearing on Wednesday. However, with both the central agency and the state having now approached the apex court, and the matter likely to be mentioned for urgent hearing on Monday, the pending matter in the high court may get adjourned.

There is also the possibility of the Supreme Court advising the two disputants to return to the high court with certain directions, or requesting the single judge to speed up the hearing.

On Friday, the single-judge high court bench had adjourned proceedings because of the noise and chaos witnessed in the courtroom.

In its plea before the apex court, the ED has accused the chief minister of personally interfering with a lawful investigation process in utter breach of the “rule of law”. It has sought directions to the Bengal government to cooperate with the agency.

The ED was raiding two locations linked to I-PAC, a poll consultancy that handles Trinamool’s election data and strategy, in Calcutta on Thursday when Mamata arrived with police bosses at both places and carried away what she said were “sensitive” poll-related documents of her party.

She accused the central agency of trying to steal her party’s election plans on behalf of the BJP. The ED says its raids were part of a coal-smuggling probe and had nothing to do with elections.