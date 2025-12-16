Election Commission publishes draft electoral rolls of West Bengal, over 58 lakh names deleted

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday released the draft electoral rolls for West Bengal based on feedback received during the enumeration exercise.

Along with the draft rolls, the commission published on its website the names of voters who figured in the state’s 2025 electoral rolls but have been deleted from the 2026 draft rolls, along with the reasons for their removal.

The draft electoral rolls have been uploaded on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/Electors, as well as on the EC’s voter portal voters.eci.gov.in and the ECINET application.

The list of deleted voters has been made available on the commission’s portal at ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/asd_sir.

According to commission sources, the number of “uncollectable SIR enumeration forms” exceeds 58 lakh. These entries were deleted on the grounds that the voters were either absent from their registered addresses, had permanently shifted, were dead, or were marked as “duplicate” voters across more than one constituency.

Of these, over 24 lakh voters were marked as “dead”, more than 12 lakh could not be traced at their registered addresses, close to 20 lakh were found to have permanently shifted from their earlier constituencies, and another 1.38 lakh were identified as having duplicate name entries, the sources said.

In addition, the names of over 57,000 voters were deleted due to other complications that emerged during the enumeration process, they added.

“Aggrieved persons can submit their claims in Form 6 along with the Declaration Form and supporting documents after publication of draft roll during the period fixed for receiving claims and objections i.e. 16/12/2025 till 15/01/2026,” the commission website stated.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are scheduled to be held early next year.