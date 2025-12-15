How to check if your name is on Bengal draft voter list after SIR

The Election Commission will publish the draft electoral rolls for West Bengal on Tuesday after completing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The draft roll will be accessible both online and offline, according to the commission.

To check online, one has to go to the commission’s website, eci.gov.in or to the official website of Bengal’s chief electoral officer, ceowestbengal.gov.in.

Search with the elector’s name and the elector’s photo identity card (EPIC) number. The details of the voter will appear on the website.

In case the website is not available or accessible, check with the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) appointed by the commission. A copy of the draft rolls from each polling booth will be available with the BLOs. One can also approach the Booth Level Assistants (BLAs) from the political parties for assistance.

A list of names deleted from the list will also be published.

What to do if the name is missing from the draft electoral rolls?

Those who have not been able to match their names with their kin in the 2002 electoral rolls, when the last SIR was carried out in Bengal, would be asked to attend a hearing called by the commission.

The electors who want to include their names will have to explain to those conducting the hearing why their names could not be linked and submit proof of being Indian citizens, eligible for voting.

The EC will accept the following documents:

Identity card as a state or central government employee or pension holder

Birth certificate

Passport

Madhyamik or any other certificate of educational qualification

Residential certificate issued by any organisation under the state government

Forest right certificate

Caste certificate

Family register by local administration

Land allotment or house allotment certificate issued by the government