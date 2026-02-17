US ambassador Sergio Gor’s Western Command visit sparks Opposition criticism

US ambassador Sergio Gor’s visit to the Indian Army’s Western Command headquarters at Chandimandir in Chandigarh on Monday prompted the Opposition to allege this was an extension of the Narendra Modi government’s willingness to keep American interests before its own.

“Just landed in Chandigarh. Looking forward to visiting the Western Command of the Indian Army,” Gor said in a post on X. Gor, one of President Donald Trump’s close aides, took charge as ambassador last month and is also serving as the US special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs.

The commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, accompanied Gor to the base.

The Western Command posted on X: “US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor... and Commander, Adm Samuel J. Paparo... visited HQ Western Command and held substantive discussions with Lt Gen #ManojKumarKatiyar, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, Army Commander, #WesternCommand, on strategic security dynamics along India’s Western Front.

“The delegation was comprehensively briefed on the Western Front perspective including operational preparedness, distinguished legacy, execution of #OpSINDOOR and pivotal role being played by the Indian Army in nation-building and strengthening regional stability.”

In a post on X, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said: “Since India’s national strategic interests are now tied to what the US wants India to do, this visit seems to sync with that.”

“India’s history will remember the de-escalation announcement between India and Pak was announced on social media by the US President before Indians got to know from their own government. US Ambassador is doing the job for his nation, who is doing for us? The answer is blowing in the wind.”

Congress Kerala posted on X: “Why so much panic? We’ve already seen Pakistan’s ISI getting access to Pathankot Airbase with this government’s blessings. Didn’t they say then ‘Modi ne kiya hai to kuch soch samajh kar kiya hoga (If Modi has done this, he must have thought it through)?’ Compared to that, this is very small.”

A senior Indian Army official, however, said the visit, though rare, was not unprecedented. He said it was an indication of the growing US-India defence partnership.

Sources said diplomats from other countries had also visited command headquarters in the past and that the Opposition could be overreacting.

India has agreements with the US to assign liaison officers to each other’s bases on a reciprocal basis.

The area of responsibility of the Western Command is from Kashmir to Rajasthan — almost the entire frontage of the border with Pakistan, barring Gujarat. It has more than 200 bases.