Election Commission flags 2,208 Bengal booths with zero dead or duplicate voters during SIR drive

A total of 2,208 polling booths across West Bengal have come under scrutiny after every distributed enumeration form from these locations was returned filled, suggesting there is not a single dead, duplicate, or untraceable voter on their rolls, Election Commission (EC) sources said.

According to officials, South 24 Parganas accounts for the highest number of such booths at 760, followed by 228 in Purulia and 226 in Murshidabad.

Howrah has 94 booths flagged in this category, while Kolkata has just one.

West Bengal currently has a little over 78,000 booths spread across 294 assembly constituencies.

"We have asked for reports from the officials of these districts and areas. Apart from the absence of any dead voter, these booths don't have any duplicate or untraceable voter... these booths are under the scanner," an EC source said.

The EC said 7,65,62,486 enumeration forms were distributed till Monday afternoon, marking the 27th day of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that began on November 4. This figure accounts for 99.90 per cent of the total electorate.

Of the forms distributed and collected by booth-level officers (BLOs), 7,38,57,023 have been digitally uploaded so far, representing 96.37 per cent of the total.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the poll body announced that the deadline for distributing enumeration forms has been extended to December 11 from the earlier date of December 4.

As a result, the publication of draft electoral rolls has been pushed to December 16 instead of December 9, while the final voters’ list will now be released on February 14, 2026, instead of February 7.

The EC said it had extended SIR schedules by one week in nine states and three Union territories following concerns raised by opposition parties that the earlier "tight timelines" were causing difficulties for both the public and ground-level poll officials.