EC issues hearing notices to 20 lakh more unmapped voters in Bengal

Move part of special intensive revision as poll panel verifies names missing from 2002 rolls

PTI Published 24.12.25, 12:09 AM
Representational Image File

The Election Commission has begun the process of issuing hearing notices to an additional 20 lakh “unmapped” voters, as part of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The process for the same for 10 lakh “unmapped” voters had started on Monday.

"In the first phase, hearings will be conducted for around 32 lakh unmapped voters, most of whom are expected to receive notices soon," he said.

The hearings are meant for voters who have been unable to establish the presence of their own names or those of their family members in the 2002 electoral rolls, the official said.

"The hearings will be conducted at the offices of the district magistrate and sub-divisional magistrate, as well as at various government departments, schools and colleges," he said.

Around 4,500 micro-observers have been engaged for the hearings.

“Their training will be held in two sessions on Wednesday at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata,” he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

