Administrative blind eye: Biker death in North Dinajpur sparks attack on police car

A fatal accident in Raghavpur, an area under the jurisdiction of the Karandighi police station of North Dinajpur, triggered unrest along a state highway of the district on Friday afternoon.

A car heading towards Islampur collided with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction at Raghavpur More around 12pm.

The 28-year-old motorcyclist, Lalchan from the district’s Kamatore area, died on the spot.

A section of agitated residents vandalised the four-wheeler. When police arrived at the site, the mob turned on them, damaging a police vehicle and attacking the personnel.

Additional forces, led by senior officers including the inspector-in-charge of Karandighi police station, were deployed to control the situation.

A resident, who did not wish to be named, claimed that several accidents have been caused by dump trucks driving through the narrow road at high speeds.

“We have submitted multiple memorandums to the police and administration, but no effective steps were taken to prevent frequent mishaps. After today’s accident, the public’s anger spilled over,” he said.

After the mob was brought under control, hundreds blocked the road, halting traffic on that stretch of the state highway.

The police could restore normality nearly an hour later.

Sonawane Kuldip Suresh, the superintendent of police of Raiganj, said: “A car and a motorcycle collided, resulting in the rider’s death. This led to tension in the area and some people allegedly attacked police personnel and vandalised a police vehicle.”

The police have registered a case and a search operation is underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the attack, the SP added.