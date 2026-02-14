Administrative turmoil: Varsity registrar appointment sparks outrage for keeping EC in dark

Ashis Bhattacharjee, the vice-chancellor of the Gour Banga University, on Thursday appointed a temporary registrar for six months, triggering protests from sections of teachers and ministerial employees who alleged that the decision had been taken without the approval of the executive council (EC).

The EC is the university’s principal decision-making body.

Jyotsna Saha, a philosophy professor, has been given the registrar's charge for six months after Biswajit Das, whose tenure was supposed to end on March 22, went on paternity leave.

The VC cited Section 10(6) of the varsity’s statute for the appointment and said the move was “in the greater interest of the university”.

Immediately after official hours began on Friday, EC members, including Sanatan Das, Sadhan Saha (nominee of the state higher education department), and some other senior professors, reached the VC’s office to register their protests. The VC was visibly displeased by their presence and expressed his irritation before the media.

“There is a clear mandate that the appointment of a registrar on additional charge — or any officer — must have prior approval of the EC, as outlined in the GBU Act and university statute. The VC bypassed these requirements and failed to address long-pending issues, such as holding the convocation, organising the annual sports meet, and restoring essential facilities like the campus canteen and drinking water supply at the guest house,” said Sanatan Das.

The EC and faculty members would oppose such “authoritarian moves” through democratic means, he added.

The protesting professors highlighted that section 10(6) of the statute had been applied twice before by VCs, but the EC nullified both.

The latest tussle underscores the ongoing friction between the university administration and its governing bodies, raising questions over procedural adherence and transparency in key appointments.

Bhattacharjee, the VC, clarified that the decision was necessitated by Biswajit Das applying for 26 days of paternity leave.

“In his absence, it would have been difficult to process salaries for the university’s teaching and non-teaching staff. The EC meeting could not be convened as the state government didn't approve the appointment of the governor’s nominees. I am awaiting clarification on this matter,” he said.

Biswajit Das has handed over the registrar's charge to his successor. Das, however, declined to comment on the controversy.