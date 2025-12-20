Breezy Saturday sets tone for Christmas, New Year as Kolkata gears up for festive season

Five days ahead of Christmas, Kolkata woke up to a noticeably breezier Saturday, with winter finally beginning to feel like winter as northerly winds brought cooler air into the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum and minimum temperatures over the next 24 hours are most likely to be around 21˚C and 16˚C, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26.0˚C, which was 0.1 degrees below normal, while the minimum settled at 16.2˚C, around 1.1 degrees above normal.

The city is expected to have a clear sky throughout the day, with shallow fog or mist likely during the morning hours.

Morning walkers and early commuters were greeted with reduced visibility in patches due to mist, although it cleared as the day progressed.

Weather watchers say such conditions are typical for this time of December, when northerly winds bring cooler air into the region. With Christmas less than a week away, the forecast offers a familiar festive backdrop of breezy mornings, pleasant afternoons and cooler evenings.