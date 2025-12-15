Bengal SIR: Draft voter lists shared with BLOs 24 hours ahead of public release

Ahead of the official publication of the West Bengal draft electoral rolls on Tuesday, booth-level officers across the state have been given early access to the list to facilitate preliminary verification, an official said.

Through a dedicated application, booth-level officers were able to view the draft electoral rolls booth-wise, the official said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The draft list will go live on Tuesday noon for public access both online and offline. The BLOs have already received the draft list,” the official told PTI.

Also Read How to check if your name is on Bengal draft voter list after SIR

Explaining the process for voters to verify their details, the official said individuals can check their names at the block development office, contact their respective booth-level officers, or access the information online.

“Voters can also verify their details through ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/SIR, voters.eci.gov.in or the ECINET mobile application,” he said.

According to the official, the draft electoral rolls include all entries, including those submitted through enumeration forms, along with the names of deceased persons, missing voters and duplicate entries.

He added that if any discrepancies are detected, hearings will be conducted by Election Commission officials as part of the verification process.