MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 15 December 2025

Bengal SIR: Draft voter lists shared with BLOs 24 hours ahead of public release

Through a dedicated application, booth-level officers were able to view the draft electoral rolls booth-wise, the official said on Monday

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 15.12.25, 08:22 PM
Election Commission officials assist voters at a help desk camp for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls-2026.

Election Commission officials assist voters at a help desk camp for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls-2026. PTI

Ahead of the official publication of the West Bengal draft electoral rolls on Tuesday, booth-level officers across the state have been given early access to the list to facilitate preliminary verification, an official said.

Through a dedicated application, booth-level officers were able to view the draft electoral rolls booth-wise, the official said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The draft list will go live on Tuesday noon for public access both online and offline. The BLOs have already received the draft list,” the official told PTI.

Also Read

Explaining the process for voters to verify their details, the official said individuals can check their names at the block development office, contact their respective booth-level officers, or access the information online.

“Voters can also verify their details through ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/SIR, voters.eci.gov.in or the ECINET mobile application,” he said.

According to the official, the draft electoral rolls include all entries, including those submitted through enumeration forms, along with the names of deceased persons, missing voters and duplicate entries.

He added that if any discrepancies are detected, hearings will be conducted by Election Commission officials as part of the verification process.

RELATED TOPICS

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) Voters
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Rest of India 3, Kolkata 0: Messi’s GOAT India Tour shines everywhere but Bengal

While Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi witnessed smooth events marked by fanfare, access and celebration, Kolkata, a city known for its football fever, stood isolated
Mansukh Mandaviya
Quote left Quote right

Board of Control for Cricket in India is not recognised as a National Sports Federation

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT