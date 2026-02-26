MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 26 February 2026

Crude bomb cache found in Malda village; CID squad defuses 20 devices

A police team rushed to the site and cordoned off the area, after which the CID bomb squad arrived and successfully defused all the bombs in the afternoon

Our Correspondent Published 26.02.26, 09:42 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A cache of crude bombs was discovered in a bamboo grove at Anantapur village under Baishnabnagar police station limits of Malda on Wednesday morning.

Grasscutters noticed 20-odd crude bombs hidden in three plastic jars in the grove and alerted other villagers, who in turn informed police.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police team rushed to the site and cordoned off the area, after which the CID bomb squad arrived and successfully defused all the bombs in the afternoon.

Police have started a probe.

District BJP leaders alleged that supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress kept the bombs to instill fear among local residents ahead of the polls. Local Trinamool leaders, however, dismissed those claims, stating that the police investigation would reveal the truth.

Protests over death

Protests rocked the super-specialty hospital in Chanchal, Malda, following the death of a pregnant woman, Salma Sultana, 27, on Wednesday.

On February 23, Salma, a resident of Malopara in Ratua-I block, was admitted to the hospital.

Her parents, Arshad Ali and Farida Bibi, alleged negligence during treatment killed her.

They claimed that although Salma suffered from low haemoglobin and was in labour pain, their request for a Caesarean-section operation was ignored by the attending doctor, despite their readiness to arrange blood.

Salma’s family and neighbours protested on hospital premises before police intervened to restore order.

Hospital superintendent Sumit Talukdar said that the patient had acute anaemia and blood had been arranged for her.

“She died of cardiac arrest,” Talukdar said, adding that the hospital would review the relatives’ complaint to investigate the circumstances leading to her death.

RELATED TOPICS

Crude Bomb
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

In Aravalli, activists who never meant to be: ‘People were told there would be development’

From cracked homes to courtrooms, a loose network of villagers has emerged across the ancient mountain range in Rajasthan; the strain of activism as compulsion, not calling, runs through many of the lives orbiting the region’s mining conflicts
U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) wears a "Fuck ICE" pin as she sits next to U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) during U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C
Quote left Quote right

Muslim lawmakers should be institutionalised and sent back to where they came from

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT