Amit Shah confident of BJP win in West Bengal, vows to ‘drive out infiltrators’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that the BJP would win the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections and prioritise expelling “every single infiltrator” from the state, which he described as among those “worst affected by demographic change”.

Addressing a gathering in Bihar’s Araria district after launching Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) projects worth Rs 175 crore and dedicating two new border outposts to the nation, Shah said, “It is the top priority of the BJP government to drive out every single infiltrator from the country, who are not just a threat to national security, but also feed on welfare benefits meant for people, thereby diluting the impact schemes run by the government could make,” he said.

“Infiltration on a large scale also results in encroachments in bordering areas. We are committed to demolishing these. Infiltration also poses the threat of demographic change, which can wreak havoc with the culture, and even geography, of a region,” Shah said.

The minister said the Narendra Modi government has decided to set up a high-powered committee to study and “undo demographic change”, by identifying the most vulnerable areas.

“Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal are the states worst affected by demographic change. West Bengal goes to polls soon. We are confident that the BJP would win the elections. And, it is the top priority of every BJP government to drive out infiltrators,” he asserted.

Once a marginal force in West Bengal, the BJP has expanded its base over the past decade and is now the principal challenger to the ruling Trinamool Congress led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term.

“The beginning of crackdown on infiltrators, though, will be made in this Seemanchal region of Bihar, where I had the chance to stay for four days during the assembly elections held a few months ago. I thank people of the state for their resounding mandate to the NDA. The BJP had contested the polls on the issue of infiltration, notwithstanding the criticism from our opponents.

“Flushing out of infiltrators is as much a part of our agenda in Bihar as the welfare of people. I promise to the people of the state and the entire country that every single infiltrator would be driven out before we next approach them for a fresh mandate,” Shah said.

Highlighting the role of the SSB, he said guarding the borders is easier where fencing is in place and ties with neighbouring countries are cordial, but “a different approach is needed when we are dealing with porous borders”, he said.

“I would, therefore, urge top officials of the SSB and other agencies concerned to sit together and prepare an SOP for such areas. It is essential that our jawans manning the borders maintain good relations with inhabitants of villages situated along the borders. Their feedback would come in handy to check smuggling and narcotics trade. Our jawans should also have cordial relations with security personnel deployed across the border,” the senior BJP leader said.

He also underlined welfare measures for security personnel. “The central government is also committed to the welfare of our jawans and their families. Schemes like CAPF Awas Yojana and CAPF Ayushman health insurance, besides scholarships for dependent family members, are in place. Ex gratia for those who suffer disabilities in course of discharge of duties has also been hiked,” Shah said.

Shah, who shared the stage with Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, began his speech by paying tributes to freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his death anniversary.

“Veer Savarkar was not just a fearless patriot, but also a brilliant writer, who was at ease both in poetry as well as prose. It was his work that made people view the Revolt of 1857 as not a mere mutiny but the country’s first war of Independence. He attacked social evils like untouchability and worked towards fostering nationalism till his death. I offer him my tributes on behalf of the nation,” he added.