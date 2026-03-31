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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 31 March 2026

Calcutta High Court dismisses plea challenging transfers of IAS, IPS officers by Election Commission in Bengal

The EC transferred several officers, including the state's chief secretary, the home secretary and the DGP, immediately after the announcement of the Assembly election schedule for the state

PTI Published 31.03.26, 11:11 AM
Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court File picture

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL challenging the transfer of administrative and police service officers by the Election Commission in poll-bound West Bengal.

The EC transferred several officers, including the state's chief secretary, the home secretary and the DGP, immediately after the announcement of the assembly election schedule for the state.

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Claiming that these large-scale transfers would affect the running of the state's administration, the petitioner prayed that such orders by the poll panel be set aside.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul dismissed the petition.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026
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