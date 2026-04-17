BSF fuel storage facility in North 24-Parganas catches fire, flames engulf ASI alive

A major fire at a Border Security Force fuel storage facility in North 24-Parganas on Thursday claimed the life of an assistant sub-inspector, triggering concern over safety protocols at sensitive installations.

The incident occurred at the strategically significant BSF camp in Hingalganj's Bankra along the international border. According to initial reports, the mishap took place around 9.30am when ASI Jyotiram Singh was preparing to refuel a speedboat inside the control room of the petrol, oil and lubricants (POL) dump of the 77th Battalion.

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Fuel items from here are generally used for patrolling boats along the riverine stretches of the India-Bangladesh border.

BSF sources said Singh, who hailed from Haryana’s Bhiwani district, was entrusted with overseeing the POL operations at the outpost. As he was inside the control room when the fire erupted, he was trapped as the flames raced through the highly inflammable zone.

Fire tenders reached the site around 10am and brought the blaze under control after sustained operations. By then, Singh was charred to death inside the control room. The ASI’s body was later sent to the Basirhat subdivisional hospital for autopsy.

Preliminary findings suggest a short-circuit triggered the fire. BSF authorities, however, did not offer any explanation for the cause of the fire.

Eyewitness Abani Krishna Hawli said Singh was preparing to transfer fuel from the stock yard to the speedboat using a hosepipe when the pump caught fire.

Police suspect that Singh couldn't escape as the blaze spread swiftly. A detailed probe has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the blaze and lapses in standard safety procedures, if any. Police clarified that the fire was accidental and bore no connection to the upcoming election.

Jawans fall ill

At least 14 personnel of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police unit stationed in Cooch Behar district for Bengal election duty fell ill on Wednesday. The personnel lodged in the Tufanganj subdivision complained of stomach upset and body pain and were rushed to the Tufanganj Sub-Divisional Hospital. While 10 were discharged after primary care, others were kept under medical observation. Medical teams suspect dehydration following a long journey from Assam, compounded by the possible use of contaminated water for cooking, caused the personnel to fall sick.