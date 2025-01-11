Border Security Force thwarts smuggling attempt by Bangladeshis in Malda

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said that its jawans thwarted a smuggling attempt by a group of Bangladeshis in West Bengal's Malda district.

The incident occurred around 2.10 am at Border Outpost Nawada, under the 119th Battalion of the BSF's South Bengal Frontier.

BSF personnel observed a movement of 15-20 armed Bangladeshis approaching the border. Several others were also spotted on the Indian side of the fence, officials said.

Despite being challenged by the BSF, the smugglers advanced towards the fence. They used high-beam flashlights to blind the jawans.

The BSF initially fired two rounds in the air to disperse the smugglers, but the move proved to be ineffective.

"The smugglers then attacked the jawans with sharp weapons and sticks. In response, the BSF personnel fired two rounds at intervals in self-defence to halt the smuggling attempt," a BSF statement said.

Reinforcements soon arrived, causing the smugglers to flee.

A subsequent search of the area resulted in the recovery of 572 bottles of a particular brand of cough syrup, a sharp weapon, and a high-beam flashlight.

The BSF has not ruled out the possibility of smugglers injured in the firing.

In separate incidents in Murshidabad and Malda districts, the BSF foiled more smuggling and infiltration attempts at border outposts Nandanpur, Farjipara, Harinathpur, and Churiyantpur.BSF said it used stun grenades, pump action guns (PAG), and other weapons in self-defence to repel cattle smugglers and illegal intruders, leading to the seizure of illicit drugs, five cattle, and other contraband.

The incidents and seizures were reported to the local police stations, and the confiscated items handed over to the appropriate authorities.

A BSF South Bengal Frontier spokesperson said such attacks are a recurring challenge.

While flag meetings are regularly held with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to address the issue of forced infiltration and attacks by Bangladeshi criminals, the BSF claims that no concrete action has been taken by the BGB, which has emboldened the smugglers.

