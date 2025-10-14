Booth mapping gains pace in Bengal as Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur and Alipurduar data uploaded: Official

The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office is fast-tracking the booth mapping process under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with data from Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur and Alipurduar already uploaded to the Election Commission's website, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The booth mapping completion stands at 62.94 per cent in Paschim Medinipur, 51.36 per cent in Jhargram, and 53.73 per cent in Alipurduar, he said.

Beyond the three districts where data has been uploaded, booth mapping is also in progress in several others.

Purulia has recorded 61.29 per cent completion, Kalimpong 64.27 per cent, Malda 54.49 per cent, and Kolkata Uttar 55.35 per cent. In the North 24 Parganas, the process has reached 45 per cent, while South 24 Parganas stands between 50 and 55 per cent, sources in the state CEO office said.

"This reflects the proportion of voters identified under the 2002 SIR benchmark. Voters in these districts can now verify their details online using their EPIC numbers," he said.

The mapping exercise, based on the 2002 framework, is being accelerated ahead of the Diwali holidays starting October 18, the official said.

"District Magistrates, who also serve as District Election Officers, have been directed to expedite the process. An earlier internal deadline had been set for October 15," he stated.

