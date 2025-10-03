Body of man with slit throat recovered from isolated spot in Bengal's Baruipur

The body of a man was recovered with his throat slit from an isolated area at Baruipur in West Bengal’ South 24 Parganas district on Friday, police said.

Preliminary findings suggest the man’s throat was slit with a sharp weapon, they said.

“Alcohol bottles have been found nearby, and we suspect that he could have been killed following an altercation,” a police officer said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway, but the absence of CCTV cameras in the area has posed a challenge, the officer added.

