BLO dies, blame on ‘work pressure’ during Malda SIR process

A woman booth-level officer (BLO) died in Malda on Wednesday morning following a brief illness, with her family alleging that she had been under severe mental stress because of work pressure arising out of the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

The district Trinamool Congress leadership blamed the “illogical” and “unscientific” SIR process for the death of Samprita Chowdhury Sanyal, 48, the BLO of booth number 163, which is in ward number 15 of the Englishbazar municipality in Malda. She was an ICDS worker.

Family members said Sanyal had recently fallen ill after being unable to cope with extreme work pressure amid the prevailing cold wave. They claimed she was compelled to continue outdoor duties, despite harsh winter conditions.

Ardhendu Chowdhury, her husband, said: “She was under tremendous pressure while working as a BLO. There was no respite even when the district was in the grip of severe cold. She had to leave early every morning and work outdoors under the open sky, which made her fall sick. Her voice had even become choked. She was undergoing treatment, but finally succumbed to the mental stress and illness.”

Residents gathered at Sanyal’s residence in the Pakurtala area to console the family.

Gayatri Ghosh, the local municipal councillor, visited Sanyal’s house and held the BJP and the Election Commission (EC) responsible for her death.

“Another BLO has died, yet the EC continues to claim that the SIR process is being conducted properly. This reflects the inhuman face of the EC and its intention to give the BJP an edge in the state,” said Ghosh, a Trinamool councillor.

The BJP, however, sought to refute the allegations. “Any death is tragic and painful, and we are deeply saddened by her demise. But blaming the EC is a political ploy,” a BJP leader said.