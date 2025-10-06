BJP MP Khagen Murmu injured, MLA Shankar Ghosh’s car vandalised in Bengal's Nagrakata

The Malda North BJP MP Khagen Murmu sustained injuries after stones were pelted at a BJP delegation led by Murmu at Nagrakata in north Bengal, one of the worst-affected areas in Sunday’s floods, where five people lost their lives.

Murmu along with his party colleague, the Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh were visiting the affected areas on Monday afternoon when the incident took place.

The BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya had reached Bagdogra this morning. From Bagdogra, teams of BJP elected representatives like Murmu, Ghosh, BJP’s Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and others left for the affected areas.

At Bamandanga near Nagrakata, the vehicle that Murmu and Ghosh were travelling in was left behind as the convoy moved ahead. Few hundred people surrounded the vehicle, picked up stones on the river bank and hurled at the car.

Videos showed Murmu bleeding heavily from the head. Shankar Ghosh’s car was also vandalised during the incident.

According to party sources, the team was interacting with flood-affected residents when a group of locals allegedly began hurling stones.

Ghosh shared a video on Facebook showing Murmu bleeding inside his vandalised car as they rushed to the hospital. "All the windows of our car have been broken and shattered," he said.

"They tried to hit me on my head," the MLA later told reporters.

Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari said, "Mamata Banerjee is in full panic mode. She has realised (quite late) that the people of West Bengal have despised her inhuman act of 'Dancing at Carnival with Celebrities' when North Bengal was reeling under floods and landslides, with many People losing their lives and thousands left shelter less. In contrast, Bengal's BJP MLAs and MPs were on ground doing their bit to provide relief to the affected people."

"So, she has now pressed the panic button and has now unleashed her goons and incited them to attack the BJP MPs and MLAs so that they can be refrained from engaging in relief work. Mamata Banerjee, you can't intimidate the BJP," Adhikari added.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya posted on X: "TMC’s Jungle Raj in Bengal! Khagen Murmu, was attacked by TMC goons while on his way to Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri’s Dooars region to help with relief and rescue efforts after devastating rains, floods, and landslides. While Mamata Banerjee dances at her Kolkata Carnival, the TMC and state administration are missing in action. Those actually helping the people, BJP leaders and karyakartas, are being attacked for doing relief work. This is TMC’s Bengal, where cruelty rules and compassion is punished."

On being asked about the attack, Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said in Siliguri, "I have come here to see for myself the situation of people affected by the floods. Let me visit the flood-hit areas, make my own assessment, and send a report. I am not here for any blame game."