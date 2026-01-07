Two-day Tea Forum to give fresh boost to industry, focus on sustainability and growth

The north Bengal chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will organise the ninth edition of the Tea Forum in Siliguri this month.

The initiative aims to create a roadmap for revitalising the tea industry in north Bengal and market the beverage to younger generations.

The two-day event — being held on January 17 and 18 at a tea resort on the outskirts of the city — is expected to bring together key stakeholders of the tea sector.

“The primary objective of the forum is to unite all stakeholders, including small tea growers, buyers and industry representatives, to formulate strategies aimed at restoring the region’s tea industry to its former glory,” said Sanjay Tibrewal, a former president of CII (NB), here

on Tuesday.

He acknowledged that the state has introduced several initiatives to support the sector, including wage hikes for tea garden workers, social security schemes, tea tourism and homestay facilities within plantations.

“Despite these measures to improve workers’ welfare and promote tea tourism, the industry needs to make sustained efforts to ensure long-term viability. The two-day Tea Forum is being organised to provide a common platform for all stakeholders and to gather suggestions for the revival and sustainability of the industry,” he added.

The forum, he said, will focus on attracting younger consumers while addressing issues related to production parity, pricing and boosting exports.

Prabir Seal, a member of the Forum and a senior planter from Siliguri, said the industry is facing multiple challenges and discussions during the event would centre on survival strategies and sustainable practices.

Satish Mitruka, convener of the event, highlighted a recent government directive stating that tea imported from neighbouring Nepal undergo mandatory testing before entering India.

“This will help ensure quality standards are maintained and protect the interests of domestic tea producers,” Mitruka said.

In India, Bengal is the second largest producer of tea after Assam. In 2024, the region produced 374.40 million kilos of tea, which is around 30 per cent of the country’s total production.

Of the region’s total production, around 55 per cent comes from the small tea sector and the rest from tea estates.

In 2025, production increased and 382.20 million kilos were recorded by November. “The final figure will be more as production continued in December,” said a planter.