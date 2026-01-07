Youth shot at, 2 hurt in Malda attack

A youth was shot at and two others were injured in an attack at Kashimnagar-Lichupara under the jurisdiction of the Kaliachak police station in Malda district on Tuesday.

The incident is allegedly linked to a recent altercation between two groups following a cricket match in the Naoda-Jadupur area. The injured is Jalaluddin Sheikh, 45, who sells packaged drinking water.

Soon after the incident, Avijit Banerjee, the superintendent of police of Malda, rushed to the spot and assured strict action against those involved in the crime.

“A person has already been arrested in connection with the incident. A search is on to nab the others involved. Police will deal with such crimes with zero tolerance,” he said.

Sources said Sajiruddin Haque, a relative of Sheikh, has filed a complaint, mentioning that Babar Ali, a local Trinamool Congress activist, had called him in Kashimnagar-Lichupara, mentioning that they need water containers. “When Jalaluddin reached the spot to deliver the water containers, Ali and his son Hedayet assaulted him and opened fire. A bullet struck him in the back,” said Sajiruddin.

Hearing about the attack, Shamim Sheikh, Jalaluddin’s son, and Saddam Sheikh, his nephew, rushed to the spot to rescue him, but were also assaulted by the accused, the complainant claimed.

Sajiruddin further stated that tensions had been brewing in the after for the past four days, following a brawl in a local cricket tournament.

“There was a quarrel between players and supporters of the Nayagram and Kashimnagar teams during the match. Though Jalaluddin was not directly involved in the tournament, he had gone to mediate between the two groups, which may have angered some,” he said.

Family members of Jalaluddin claimed that they, too, are TMC supporters.

Police sources said the firearm used in the incident was unlicensed and illegal. “Efforts are on to trace and seize the illegal firearm at the earliest,” said an officer.