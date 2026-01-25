MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH

Kolkata: Biplab Deb’s rally stage set on fire in Sakherbazar amid Trinamool-BJP clash

TMC MLA from the Behala Purba constituency, Ratna Chatterjee, claimed that some BJP supporters accosted members of the club during a badminton tournament

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 25.01.26, 10:33 PM
Videograb

Videograb

Supporters of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress and Opposition BJP reportedly clashed on Sunday evening at Sakherbazar on the southwestern outskirts of Kolkata over the use of microphones by a local club allegedly in high volume.

A makeshift stage, from where former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb addressed a public meeting in the afternoon, was allegedly set on fire during the clash. One fire tender was pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, an official said.

TMC MLA from the Behala Purba constituency, Ratna Chatterjee, claimed that some BJP supporters accosted members of the club during a badminton tournament.

Also Read

"The Trinamool Congress will make its stance harder, the more they resort to such tactics," she told reporters after visiting the club.

Local BJP leaders alleged that some goons set fire to the makeshift stage at Sakherbazar from where Deb addressed the rally earlier in the day, as part of the saffron brigade's ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ ahead of the Bengal assembly polls.

