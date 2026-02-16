Bengal’s Yuva Sathi scheme for unemployed youth: How to apply, who is eligible, who is not

The Bengal government has rolled out the Yuva Sathi scheme, a financial assistance to unemployed youth between the ages of 21 and 40 who will be eligible for an assistance of Rs. 1,500 every month for five years or till they get a job.

The scheme was announced in the state’s vote-on-account presented early this month. Though initially the date of commencement was August 2026, chief minister Mamata Banerjee pushed the date to April 1, keeping in mind the approaching state Assembly polls.

The state government has allocated Rs, 5,000 crore for the scheme, which is the latest in the bouquet of doles from the Mamata Banerjee government targeted at different sections of the society.

The scheme initially started at camps set up in the 294 Assembly constituencies across the state.

From Monday onwards, an online application service has also been launched.

Who is eligible?

Applicants must be permanent residents of West Bengal, have completed their Madhyamik or equivalent and are currently looking for employment.

Documents required

An applicant needs a copy of the Madhyamik certificate and the admit card, Aadhaar card, caste certificate (if applicable), domicile certificate, a recent passport size photograph, a blank paper with the applicant’s signature, and a document from a bank where the money will be deposited.

How to apply

Go to the official portal sportsandyouth.wb.in

Click the “Register” button to create an account. Enter your mobile number and verify with the OTP provided, set a new password and click on sign up

Login to dashboard

On the login page enter the registered mobile number, password and captcha code to login

Click on the application form

Fill personal details like name, father’s name, date of birth, address, district, area postal pin code, family income, personal email and submit

Enter education details

Enter bank details like the bank’s name, account number, IFSC code and submit

Upload the scanned copies of the required documents

Review and submit the application form

A reference ID is provided to the applicant once the submission is successful

Who is ineligible?

Applicants from any other states and Union Territories.

Applicants with full-time or part-time jobs.

Those who are yet to complete their Madhyamik.

Those already receiving assistance under Yuvashree and Yuva Utsaha Prakalpa.