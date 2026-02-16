MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 16 February 2026

Bengal’s Yuva Sathi scheme for unemployed youth: How to apply, who is eligible, who is not

The state government has allocated Rs, 5,000 crore for the scheme, which is the latest in the bouquet of doles from the Mamata Banerjee government targeted at different sections of the society

Our Bureau Published 16.02.26, 02:18 PM
Banglar Yuba Sathi Schem Form Collection

Youths queue up to collect and fill in forms for the ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’ scheme at the Kashi Bose Lane Durga Puja ground on Sunday, February 15, 2026, seeking financial support from the West Bengal government. Picture by Sanat Kr Sinha

The Bengal government has rolled out the Yuva Sathi scheme, a financial assistance to unemployed youth between the ages of 21 and 40 who will be eligible for an assistance of Rs. 1,500 every month for five years or till they get a job.

The scheme was announced in the state’s vote-on-account presented early this month. Though initially the date of commencement was August 2026, chief minister Mamata Banerjee pushed the date to April 1, keeping in mind the approaching state Assembly polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state government has allocated Rs, 5,000 crore for the scheme, which is the latest in the bouquet of doles from the Mamata Banerjee government targeted at different sections of the society.

The scheme initially started at camps set up in the 294 Assembly constituencies across the state.

From Monday onwards, an online application service has also been launched.

Who is eligible?

Applicants must be permanent residents of West Bengal, have completed their Madhyamik or equivalent and are currently looking for employment.

Documents required

An applicant needs a copy of the Madhyamik certificate and the admit card, Aadhaar card, caste certificate (if applicable), domicile certificate, a recent passport size photograph, a blank paper with the applicant’s signature, and a document from a bank where the money will be deposited.

How to apply

  • Click the “Register” button to create an account. Enter your mobile number and verify with the OTP provided, set a new password and click on sign up
  • Login to dashboard
  • On the login page enter the registered mobile number, password and captcha code to login
  • Click on the application form
  • Fill personal details like name, father’s name, date of birth, address, district, area postal pin code, family income, personal email and submit
  • Enter education details
  • Enter bank details like the bank’s name, account number, IFSC code and submit
  • Upload the scanned copies of the required documents
  • Review and submit the application form
  • A reference ID is provided to the applicant once the submission is successful

Who is ineligible?

Applicants from any other states and Union Territories.

Applicants with full-time or part-time jobs.

Those who are yet to complete their Madhyamik.

Those already receiving assistance under Yuvashree and Yuva Utsaha Prakalpa.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

To detect illegal immigrants, India takes to Big Tech, AI surveillance. What could go wrong?

As Maharashtra moves forward with artificial intelligence-driven migrant detection, the spectre of manufactured evidence, wrongful identification and mass surveillance looms large
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Quote left Quote right

Why haven't you gone to Gauhati HC? This is a disturbing trend that every matter ends up here

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT