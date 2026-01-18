Bengal SIR: Dharnas in front of three BLO homes by protesters at Cooch Behar

Hundreds of voters held demonstrations in front of the residences of three booth-level officers (BLOs) in Cooch Behar district on Saturday in protest against the notices for hearing issued to them in connection with the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

Police arrived and persuaded the demonstrators to disperse.

Voters of booths 262, 263, and 264 at Choto Salbari in the Sitalkuchi Assembly seat held the protests in front of the homes of Mausumi Parvin, Subrata Barman, and Suranjan Barman.

The protesters asked why they had been served the notices.

“We have been residing here for several years. How can notices for hearing be issued in our names? The BLOs have to clarify why it happened,” said a protester.

“The notices have left us concerned as our status as voters has been questioned,” he added.

The BLOs said that the matter was not based on their personal decisions and said that they were acting strictly in accordance with guidelines issued by the Election Commission.

“We have no personal role in this. All actions are being taken according to the commission’s directives. Protests will not resolve the issue,” said one of the BLOs who did not want to be named.

Police personnel soon reached Choto Salbari.

“We could manage to persuade the protesters to stop the demonstration. They eventually withdrew within an hour,” said an officer of the Sitalkuchi police station.

Bengal has been witnessing sporadic protests ever since the SIR hearings started.