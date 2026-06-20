'Bengal has broken free of its shackles': PM Modi say glory days are back after regime change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Bengal had "broken free from its shackles" and embarked on a new journey of development, asserting that the change brought about by a single electoral verdict was visible across the state.

Addressing a programme to mark the 'Paschimbanga Divas' after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for multiple development projects here, Modi said a "new freshness" was now palpable in Bengal's air.

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"Today, after the elections and the swearing-in, I have the good fortune for the first time to come among you. There is now a new freshness in the air of Bengal. It feels as if Bengal has now broken free from its shackles, and the return of Bengal's glory has begun," he asserted.

Referring to the BJP's victory in the assembly elections, Modi said the transformation underway in the state demonstrated the power of the democratic process.

"There is a glow on the faces of Bengal's people, and a sentiment of joy and trust in villages… It is clearly visible in Bengal how your one vote can bring about a change," he said.

Modi also highlighted the state government's efforts to accelerate border fencing along the India-Bangladesh frontier, alleging that the previous dispensation had obstructed the process.

"You must have seen how the previous government had halted the transfer of land for border fencing. That process has started under the present regime," the PM said.